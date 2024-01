A teenager is in custody and charged with the murder of a convenience store clerk in Humble on Friday over a stolen bag of chips.

Police say 17-year-old Mario Young turned himself in on Sunday, along with an 18-year-old who hasn’t yet been charged.

The teens are suspected of shooting and killing the store clerk, who confronted them for stealing a bag of chips. The teens are reportedly claiming self-defense. Young appeared in court on Monday.