Teen Dead After Taking Family Car On Joyride

A 14-year old from Pearland is dead following a joyride in the family car that led to a police chase. The teen took his mother’s car Wednesday night, and police spotted him running a red light.

The teen fled from the police onto Highway 288 and started heading north towards Houston. He crashed the vehicle into a concrete divider near the South Beltway 8 interchange. The boy then fled the car on foot, but was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of 288. The teen later died at Ben Taub hospital.