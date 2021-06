One of two teenagers has died following a collision between an ATV and a car in South McAllen Monday night. Police say 15-year-old Nicolas Lopez succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Lopez and an unidentified 18-year-old were riding the ATV when it collided with a vehicle near the intersection of West Military Highway and South 10th Street. There is no update on the condition of the 18-year-old.