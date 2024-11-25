Teen Dies Playing With Gun

A 16-year old is dead after a gun he and four others were handling discharged early Monday morning. The five teens were in a barn in the Houston suburb of Tomball when the gun was fired around 3:30 a.m. The shot struck the boy in the abdomen and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The boy’s 17-year old brother has been taken into custody and is facing charges. The other three teens were interviewed by Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies, but there’s no indication any additional charges will be filed against any of them. No names have been released.