Teen Driver Charged After Truck Crashed Into Mission Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been an arrest in connection with the death of a truck driver who crashed his tractor-trailer into a house in Mission last month.

A teenage driver surrendered to Mission police Tuesday morning and is being arraigned this hour on a charge of negligent homicide.

Police say the teen, who was behind the wheel of a Fiat heading east on I-2, made a sudden lane change and struck the 18-wheeler, causing it to veer off the highway. The big rig sped over the frontage road, across a business parking lot, and smashed through a house.

The truck’s driver, 51-year-old Anastacio Martinez Jr., was killed. The driver of the Fiat suffered serious injuries and was just recently discharged from the hospital.