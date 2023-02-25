Teen Faces Murder Charge In Shooting During Texas Mall Melee

FILE - Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. El Paso police said Friday, Feb. 24, that a 16-year-old boy who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy and wounded two others during a fight between two groups at the Texas mall faces a murder charge and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect himself was shot and wounded by an armed bystander as he ran from the mall. According to police, the suspect, who has been referred to the juvenile probation department, was released Wednesday, Feb. 22, from the hospital. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton, File)