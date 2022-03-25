NATIONAL

Teen Falls To Death From Florida Amusement Park Ride

The Orlando FreeFall ride is shown at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.(Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a free-fall amusement park ride that’s taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando, Florida’s, tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. Sheriff’s officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The 430-foot ride is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

 

