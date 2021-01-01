Teen Girl Killed By Gunfire In Street Fight Outside Her Home

(Fort Worth, TX) — Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl on Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire in a fight outside her home. The mother of Sherrell Whittley tells police her children were arguing with some other kids via texting. She says two cars pulled up to her house on Trail Lake Drive and about ten people got out. Police say at least two people in the resulting fight pulled guns and started firing, and Sherrell was shot in the head. There have been no arrests, but police say they’ve identified a possible suspect.