TEXAS

Teen Girl Stabs 12-Year-Old Brother With Kitchen Knife

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after his 13-year-old sister reportedly stabbed him at their Northeast Side home.

Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to the stabbing at a home on Woodlake Parkway near Midcrown Drive. The girl had reportedly stabbed the boy once in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Police say they believe the stabbing resulted from an argument between the two kids. EMS took the boy to the hospital, and police took his sister to juvenile detention on a charge of aggravated assault.

