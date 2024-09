A teen driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Mission. Eighteen-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez Hernandez was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of causing an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Hernandez was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly hitting a bicycle rider on Conway Avenue and then leaving the scene. She was tracked to a nearby McDonald’s where she had already clocked in for work. Her bond was set at 100-thousand dollars.