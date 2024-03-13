Teen Is Found Dead

A 17-year-old girl is dead after going for a walk in San Antonio. Police say the young woman went out with a male acquaintance at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 7600 block of Del Oak Drive. When she failed to return home, her family grew concerned and went looking for her.

Police were contacted and upon arrival located the body of a young woman in a ditch underneath a bridge. Police have not officially confirmed the body is that of the missing teenager.

A person of interest was questioned in connection with the investigation but no additional information is available.