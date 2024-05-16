Teen Pilot Dies In Plane Crash

An 18-year-old man is dead after the small plane he was piloting crashed and burst into flames late Wednesday in Johnson County. Godley fire officials say the plane crashed about 8:35 p.m. about nine miles northwest of the Cleburne Airport. State police confirm Jon Diego Monreal of Crowley was dead at the scene.

The single-engine Cessna 150L may have run out of fuel before losing altitude and crashing in the field. There were no passengers on the flight. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board has started an investigation.