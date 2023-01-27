UPDATE: Teen Shot And Killed In Santa Rosa

Authorities are working to turn up the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Santa Rosa Thursday night.

Santa Rosa police had responded to an emergency call about gunshots fired outside the Village Apartments at around 10 p.m. and found the teen who they say had been shot several times. A post on the city’s Facebook page stated there was an altercation in which one or more firearms were discharged. No word yet on what led to the shooting.

The name of the victim is not yet being released. Police have called in Texas Rangers to help investigate.