Teen Shot By Officer Still On Life Support

The family of the teenager shot multiple times by a now-former San Antonio police officer shared more details about his condition over the weekend.

According to the family’s attorney, 17-year-old Erik Cantu suffered damage to his stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs, and arms in the shooting on October Second. Brian Powers tells KSAT-TV Cantu is still on life support, and called the past two weeks “pure misery.”

The since-terminated officer that shot Cantu, James Brennand, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

