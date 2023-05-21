Teen Shot In Leg

A 15-year-old Houston boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after an altercation with other teens over the weekend.

Houston police say the teen and a few friends were walking to a residence on Creek Shadow shortly after midnight Friday night when they were approached by three juveniles.

According to police reports, there was “some kind of disagreement” and the teen was shot after one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

Police say they detained two of the suspects, but did not say if either of the suspects was the shooter or if any arrests have been made.