Teen Suspect Arraigned In Mass Shooting At Edinburg-Area Nightclub

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A $3.5 million bond will keep a San Juan teenager behind bars stemming from the shootings of seven people at an Edinburg-area nightclub this past weekend.

17-year-old Samuel Lopez was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of attempted capital murder of multiple people. Lopez was arrested a day after the early Sunday morning gun violence at El Antro nightclub.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor says a sibling identified Lopez after seeing photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving on social media. Investigators haven’t said what type of gun was used, and no motive has been provided.

Officials say two women who were critically wounded in the gunfire continue to improve. The five other people shot were treated for undisclosed wounds and have been discharged from the hospital.