Teen Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Edinburg-Area Nightclub

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan teenager is under arrest and will be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the weekend shooting that wounded seven people at an Edinburg-area nightclub.

Details of the arrest aren’t being disclosed but investigators secured a warrant for 17-year-old Samuel Lopez and he was taken into custody Monday afternoon by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Lopez is the suspected gunman who opened fire at El Antro, an after-hours nightclub, early Sunday morning. Seven people were shot. Officials say the conditions of two women who’d been critically wounded have improved, and the five other victims have been discharged from the hospital. Investigators haven’t said what type of weapon was used in the shooting, and the motive isn’t clear.