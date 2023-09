A teenager murder suspect that was the subject of an AMBER Alert earlier this month is in Dallas County custody. Seventeen-year-old Natalie Navarro is accused of setting up a meeting where 21-year-old Arturo Pena was shot and killed.

Navarro was found near the border city of Laredo on September First after she reported missing from a Dallas apartment complex. A second suspect in Pena’s murder, Yordy Martinez, is still at large.