Teen Suspect Sought In Killing Of Second Teen In Pharr

Pharr police are working to turn up a 16-year-old boy who is believed to have shot and killed a 14-year-old boy late Tuesday afternoon.

Police are releasing few details only that officers responded to a home at 520 East Sherrye Lane in southeast Pharr where the 14-year-old had been shot. Police are identifying the 16-year-old they’re looking for as Jose Avalos.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. Police are asking anyone who knows where Avalos is to call them at 787-TIPS.