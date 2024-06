Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens say they have recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy from Lake Corpus Christi today. The body was found by members of the Underwater Search and Recovery Team using sonar equipment.

Game wardens began the recovery operation after they were called to the lake at about 6 p.m. on Sunday in connection with a report of a drowning. Five teenage boys were jumping into the lake when one did not resurface. The death is under investigation.