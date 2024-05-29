Teenage Boy Is Dead, Others Injured In Recent Storms

A series of violent storms across a long swath of Texas are blamed for at least one death and multiple injuries Tuesday. Montgomery County officials say a house under construction near Magnolia collapsed in a strong wind, killing a 16-year-old boy who was working a summer job.

A 59-year-old man was severely burned after coming in contact with a downed power line at a Lake Conroe campground. A woman and a six-year-old boy were also injured in that incident. More than 450-thousand customers in North Texas and some 370-thousand people in the Houston area are without power and it may be days before that changes.

The Irving Independent School District canceled classes and closed its administration offices due to these power issues. A disaster declaration is also in effect for Dallas County after baseball-sized hail was documented there.

A 75-mile-an-hour wind gust was clocked on Tuesday at Dallas’ Love Field Airport and at neighboring DFW winds reportedly moved an American Airlines airplane parked at a gate. Texas is quieter Wednesday but more potentially severe storms are expected for Thursday and Friday.