Teenage Girl Arrested In Dallas For Murder Of Sonic Manager In San Antonio

A teenage girl suspected of the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager in San Antonio is in custody in North Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 17-year-old Adiah Roberson on Tuesday at a Dallas apartment complex.

Roberson is accused of killing Daniel Shrewsbury in early July at a Sonic on Babcock Road at Eckhert Road. The shooting resulted from a confrontation that arose when Roberson and Joshua Joseph tried to pay for their order with counterfeit money. Joseph was arrested in August on a murder charge.