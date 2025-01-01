Teenage Girl Found Shot, Wounded In Crashed Car

A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot inside a car in Dallas on Monday night. Police responded around 11 p.m. to a reported crash on Dallas Parkway near Trinity Mills Road. They found a teenage girl in the car who had been shot in the stomach.

The wounded girl was hospitalized in critical condition. Several other teens were in the car when it crashed, and police are talking to them to find out what happened. It’s not yet known if the girl was driving, or if she was shot by somebody in the car.