Teenage Gunplay At Weslaco-Area Home Ends In 16-Year-Old’s Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One teenager is dead and another has been jailed following some wrongheaded gunplay at a residence north of Weslaco.

According to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators, a group of teens had gathered at the home after school Thursday. One of the teens began playing with a handgun, and persuaded an acquaintance to put on a bulletproof vest and have him shoot at him. The gunman fired twice. One bullet struck the vest but the other somehow struck the victim in his chest.

The 16-year-old was taken to Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in Weslaco where he was pronounced dead. 18-year-old Arturo Ramos was arrested on a charge of manslaughter.