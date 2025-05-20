Teenage Terrorist Ties

There are growing questions about why a San Antonio teenager, accused of plotting a school shooting, was allowed on campus despite being previously charged with starting an apartment fire.

The head of the school district’s police says their hands were tied. Chief Johnny Reyes says he understands that parents are concerned, but said that he was being watched. He is still in custody, charged with terrorism. His mother is out on bond.

An instagram page linked to Ashley Prado is full of disturbing images. She’s seen wearing a t-shirt that has images used by neo-Nazi groups.