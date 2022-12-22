Temperatures Fall Far And Fast As Winter Storm Threatens US

An Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) plow drives along Riverside Drive as snow falls during a blizzard warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind. He said Thursday in the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”

Temperatures are plunging far and fast the storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service says that frigid air will move through the central United States to the east and that windchill advisories will affect about 135 million people in coming days.

Forecasters expect a bomb cyclone to develop near the Great Lakes. That occurs when atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm.