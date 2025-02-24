TEXAS

Temporary Employee Fired For Dragging Dog By Leash

A temporary employee of San Antonio Animal Care Services is out of a job after she reportedly dragged a dog by the leash.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, ACS said the employee used “inappropriate handling methods” the day before with a dog named Hilo. The same employee had reportedly been seen in recent weeks yelling at the dogs and hitting the doors of the kennels.

Hilo is a one-year-old female who is part Alaskan husky. ACS hasn’t released the name of the terminated employee or said whether they’ll pursue charges against her.

