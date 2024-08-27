Temporary Restraining Order Halts Donna City Commission Meeting

Members of the Donna City Commission are headed to court to discuss a temporary restraining order served during a meeting Monday. The commission was set to discuss firing the city manager and the city attorney, but the meeting was cut short after the restraining order was served to Commissioners Ernesto Lugo, Junior and Oscar Gonzalez.

Mayor David Moreno and City Attorney Robert Salinas have accused the two commissioners of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act by discussing the proposed firings in a private meeting with another commissioner. A hearing on the temporary restraining order has been set for September 9th.