Temporary Restraining Order Issued In Biden Deportation Pause

A temporary restraining order is being issued over the Biden Administration’s pause on deportations. A Texas federal judge issued the ruling Tuesday citing the Administrative Procedure Act.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the new administration last week saying the Trump Administration and Texas reached an agreement before Biden was sworn-in requiring consultation before any deportation changes are made.

Paxton calls the 14-day restraining order a victory against a “seditious left-wing insurrection.”

