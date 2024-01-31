Ten Former Central Texas DQ Employees Arrested For Selling Meth

Ten former employees of a Dairy Queen in Central Texas are in custody and accused of selling meth out of the restaurant.

Acting on a tip, the Clifton Police Department started an investigation last June known as Operation Blizzard. Undercover officers made several drug buys at the restaurant, and found that the suspects were reportedly selling drugs from other locations in Clifton as well.

Police arrested two suspects on January 16th and eight more last Friday. The suspects are no longer employed at the Dairy Queen.