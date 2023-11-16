TEXAS

Ten In Custody After BCSO Conducts Drug Raid At East Side House

Ten people are detained after Bexar County deputies conducted a drug raid Wednesday evening on the East Side. The SWAT team and the Organized Crime Unit raided a home on East Houston Street where suspects were reportedly selling crack.

San Antonio police had already raided the same house three-times this year. One person taken into custody reportedly had crack in his possession, and another had a felony warrant. Not all of the people who were detained will face charges. Several of them were reportedly minors.

