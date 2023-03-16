NATIONAL

Tennessee Eyes 18+ Gun-Carry Age With Court Or Capitol Deal

jsalinasBy
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Two years after Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege, with or without the governor's signoff. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

(AP) — Two years after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege.

A gun rights group sued after the law was passed in 2021, arguing that the age limit should be lower. Then late last year, the state’s top lawyer moved to negotiate a settlement rather than defend the law. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti cited last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights as he proposed a deal that would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to carry handguns publicly.

While the deal remains on hold with a judge, state lawmakers could pass the change into law.

