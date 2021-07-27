Tennessee Pastor Says He’ll Boot Worshipers Wearing Face Masks

A Tennessee pastor won’t allow worshipers to wear masks in his church. Pastor Greg Locke warned worshipers on Sunday as the surge in new coronavirus cases and spread of the more contagious delta variant have medical experts considering a return to mask mandates.

Locke told people at the Global Vision Bible Church near Nashville, “If they go through round two and you start showing up with all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave.” Locke said he won’t “play up” what he called Democrat games in the church.