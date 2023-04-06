Tennessee’s House Expels First Of 3 Democrats For Protest

(AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House has expelled the first of three Democratic members who were at risk of being thrown out of the Legislature for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting.

The vote Thursday to oust rep. Justin Jones was an extraordinary move the chamber has used only a handful times since the Civil War. The House was also considering ousting Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.

The vote comes a week after the trio chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun control supporters who packed the gallery days six people, including three children, were fatally shot at The Covenant School in Nashville.