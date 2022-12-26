Tens Of Thousands Of Migrants Stuck At The Border

(AP) — Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty are in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns. The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum-seekers before the holiday weekend. The court is also weighing some states’ request to keep them indefinitely as border crossings reach unprecedented numbers. In El Paso, Texas, so many migrants crossed in recent weeks that shelters are packed beyond capacity, leaving many to sleep in the freezing streets.