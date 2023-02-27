Tens Of Thousands Protest Mexico’s Electoral Law Changes

(AP) — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy. The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink _ the color of the National Electoral Institute _ and shouted slogans like “Don’t Touch my Vote!” The proposals by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were passed last week. They would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. Sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending would be reduced.