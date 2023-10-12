Tension In GOP Over Key Vote

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., arrives for a meeting of House Republicans to vote on candidates for Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Texas Congressman is confident Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise will get the votes to be the next House Speaker. Tony Gonzales says Scalise is someone who can unite the party, and has the experience to back it up.

Even fellow finalist Jim Jordan plans to vote for Scalise on the floor, but there are several holdouts on the far-right wing. And New York’s embattled congressman George Santos is letting it be know that he wants to be shielded from removal in exchange for his Speaker vote. Reports say Scalise does not have the votes secured yet.