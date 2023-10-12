Tension In GOP Over Key Vote

A Texas Congressman is confident Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise will get the votes to be the next House Speaker. Tony Gonzales says Scalise is someone who can unite the party, and has the experience to back it up.
Even fellow finalist Jim Jordan plans to vote for Scalise on the floor, but there are several holdouts on the far-right wing. And New York’s embattled congressman George Santos is letting it be know that he wants to be shielded from removal in exchange for his Speaker vote. Reports say Scalise does not have the votes secured yet.