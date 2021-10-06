WORLD

Tensions Flare As Chinese Flights Near Taiwan Intensify

Visitors view the Chinese military's J-16D electronic warfare airplane, left, and the KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at right during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province. With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been stepping up its harassment of the island it claims as its own, showing an new intensity and sophistication as it asserts its territorial claims in the region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

(AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been stepping up its harassment of the island it claims as its own, demonstrating a new level of threat as it asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. With the combination of fighters, bombers and reconnaissance aircraft, experts say the latest sorties resemble a dry run for an attack. The U.S. has called China’s latest actions “risky” and “destabilizing,” and at the same time has stepped up naval maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific with its allies, challenging Beijing’s claims in critical waterways, while Taiwan has been left pleading for more global support.

 

