Tensions Remain At War-Threatened Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

(AP) — Tension is still gripping Europe’s largest nuclear plant, a day before U.N. inspectors are due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia’s war on its neighbor. The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces Monday of staging “provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which lies within a Russian-installed administrative area. The U.N. inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about what they found out on their visit. The plant is largely crippled, amid a grinding war that has clobbered energy markets.

 

