Tensions Rise Over Masks As Virus Grips Smaller US Cities

(AP) – Arguments over mask requirements have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed at a safe remove from the pandemic.

Public health officials in Boise, Idaho, were about to vote on a four-county mask mandate but ended the meeting Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes.

Health officials in California’s Sacramento County also suspended a meeting after protesters pounded on the chamber doors.

 

