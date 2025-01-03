Terror At Border

The FBI is confirming the terror attack in New Orleans has links to ISIS. Republicans say this comes as a growing number of people, caught at the border, are from Middle Eastern nations that support the militant group.

Texas Congressman Randy Weber fears that other illegal immigrants, who slipped through the cracks, may be here to do us harm.

Statistics from Customs and Border Protection show that, last year, more than 100-people caught between the ports of entry had names that appeared on the FBI’s terror screening database.