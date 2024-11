FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The FBI in Houston says they’ve stopped a terrorist plot. They’ve arrested a 28-year old man, who is accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

In a statement, they claim that Anas Said was also researching how to conduct attacks on Houston-area military recruiting centers. Federal investigators claim he said his West Houston apartment would be a “safe sanctuary” for any Islamic State operatives who wanted to stay there.