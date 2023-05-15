NATIONAL

Terror Suspect Arrested Crossing The Border Into San Diego

A suspect on the terror watchlist has been arrested trying to cross the border into San Diego.

A suspect from Afghanistan on the FBI’s terror watch list was arrested in Otay Mesa Wednesday after crossing the border illegally as part of a larger group. The incident was announced by San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and confirmed by Congressman Darrell Issa.

Desmond saying “this should serve as a stark reminder to President Biden and the federal government on the critical need for maintaining a strong border” and Issa saying he “can confirm that a wanted terrorist crossed our open border in the San Diego region just days ago, even if the Biden administration won’t”.

