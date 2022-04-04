NATIONAL

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes A 9.2% Stake In Twitter

Fred Cruz
FILE -Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform. “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he tweeted. In a separate tweet, Musk said that he was “giving serious thought” to creating a new social media platform.

 

Fred Cruz

