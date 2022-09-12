Tesla Considers Texas Site For Plant Refining Battery Chemicals

Tesla is considering a site near Corpus Christi for a possible 375-million-dollar plant to refine lithium hydroxide used in batteries. The plant would provide the Austin-based company with supplies of a material needed for its battery and electric car manufacturing facilities in Travis County.

Tesla says the refinery would be the first of its kind in North America, and would be able to refine other battery materials besides lithium hydroxide. The company is seeking more than 16-million-dollars in tax breaks over ten-years from the Robstown ISD.