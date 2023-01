Tesla is cutting prices on its top-selling vehicles in the U.S. and Germany. The Texas-based luxury high-performance electric carmaker announced late Thursday that prices for the Model 3 and Model Y will fall by six-percent to 20-percent in the U.S.

The move follows price cuts announced last week in China and other Asian markets. It marks a reversal in the strategy Tesla followed through much of last year when demand was strong and average prices for its vehicles had been trending higher.