Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing Into Firetruck On Freeway

In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif. Fire officials said the Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into the fire truck parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via AP)

(AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say a Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the car plowed into a firetruck that was parked on a freeway. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says four firefighters suffered minor injuries when the truck was hit early Saturday morning. The ladder truck had been blocking lanes on Interstate 680 to help clear an earlier accident that did not involve injuries. Assistant Chief Tracie Dutter says the Tesla driver was declared dead at the scene. The passenger was hospitalized. Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.