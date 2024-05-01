Tesla Fires Entire Electric Vehicle Charging Team

Tesla is firing its entire electric vehicle charging team. The firing affects as many as 500 employees including many who worked in Austin. Some of those who received electronic pink slips confirmed the layoffs in a series of viral social media posts adding that their webmail accounts were immediately closed.

This latest set of firings is raising concerns for what will become of one of the largest charging networks in the U.S. Tesla’s “Supercharger” network was one of its key selling points in the marketing of its fleet of electric vehicles.