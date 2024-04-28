Tesla Issuing Mass Layoffs

Tesla is issuing mass layoffs across the U.S., including at its Gigafactory in Austin. Forbes reports the electric vehicle maker will be cutting nearly 27-hundred workers at its Gigafactory and more than 33-hundred workers in California.

According to a government notice, close to 700 employees in Sparks, Nevada will also be let go. The layoffs are reportedly due to declining sales and rising competition. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will slash its global workforce by ten-percent, impacting over 10-thousand employees.