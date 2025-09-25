Tesla is being sued by a group of investors. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims they were misled about the company’s advances in self-driving technology. It points to comments made by Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla Gigafactory outside of Austin. He told the crowd, back in 2022, that they were building a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi.

The investors claim that was “materially false and misleading.” Tesla rolled out the robotaxis earlier this year but they’ve been plagued with problems.